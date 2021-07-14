Mainstream Media Is Wrong: Vaccine Hesitancy Is Not Highest Among Republican Men And Trump Isn’t To Blame

The media elite has been telling us for months that the vaccine hesitancy rate is highest among Republicans, in particular, the men. The press alleges that the MAGA-hat-wearing-uneducated-conspiracy-theorists GOP are to blame for the continuing pandemic. But, guess what? The media lied. It’s young, healthy people who don’t want to get vaccinated.

After six month of shots in arms, the vaccine hesitancy can be measured largely by who has not gotten one yet. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported recently that:

Vaccination coverage and intent among adults are lowest among those aged 18–39 years.

The official data shows that, from March to May, one quarter of these young adults said they were unsure about getting vaccinated and another quarter said they will not get it

The CDC doesn’t even mention political affiliation as a factor. Among the 18 to 39-year-olds, the rates were lowest for those who were younger, black, poorer, less educated, uninsured and living outside metropolitan areas.

However, the media elite have not let these facts stand in the way of a good story. To continue the blame-the-Republicans narrative, the press use public opinion polls as a basis of their reports. That’s how we’re still seeing so many stories on Republican hesitancy despite the CDC saying it’s not the case.- READ MORE

