Maddow: “Perception” Trump Ordered Syria Strikes To “Distract From A Catastrophic Domestic Scandal” (VIDEO)

On Friday, Rachel Maddow said President Trump’s decision to strike Syria will make people think he wanted to “distract” from a “catastrophic domestic scandal” blowing up at home. Maddow, using a form of the phrase ‘wag the dog,’ implied the bombing of Damascus was a diversion from such crises.

“It will affect those other countries’ view of this strike. It will affect their reaction to it,” she said. – READ MORE

On Friday, Rachel Maddow said President Trump's decision to strike Syria will make people think he wanted to "distract" from a "catastrophic domestic scandal" blowing up at home. Maddow also talked about what the perception will be "even if the tail is not wagging the dog." "It will affect those other countries' view of this…

