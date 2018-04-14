Maddow: “Perception” Trump Ordered Syria Strikes To “Distract From A Catastrophic Domestic Scandal” (VIDEO)

Maddow: Trump’s personal turmoil taints U.S. military options and national security pic.twitter.com/1t0OSlAMt5 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) April 14, 2018

On Friday, Rachel Maddow said President Trump’s decision to strike Syria will make people think he wanted to “distract” from a “catastrophic domestic scandal” blowing up at home. Maddow, using a form of the phrase ‘wag the dog,’ implied the bombing of Damascus was a diversion from such crises.

“It will affect those other countries’ view of this strike. It will affect their reaction to it,” she said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1