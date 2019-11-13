Mad Maxine Waters: Trump Trying to Expose ‘Patriotic Whistleblower’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) accused President Trump of stooping “so low” in attempts to expose the “patriotic whistleblower,” whose name has been public for weeks, and warned that the “impeachment train is coming!”

The impeachment-driven California lawmaker unleashed a mass tweetstorm on Friday evening, blasting the “desperate” president, whom she claims “stooped so low so as to try and force the patriotic whistleblower to be exposed.”

“Trump is so desperate. He has stooped so low so as to try and force the patriotic whistleblower to be exposed so that he can bully and threaten them as he always does. Too late. The impeachment train is coming!” Waters triumphantly declared:

Trump is so desperate. He has stooped so low so as to try and force the patriotic whistleblower to be exposed so that he can bully and threaten them as he always does. Too late. The impeachment train is coming! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) November 9, 2019

Despite Waters’ claim, the so-called “whistleblower’s” identity has been public for weeks.

RealClearInvestigations indicated in a report last week that Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Eric Ciaramella is the alleged “whistleblower.” However, his name was already floating around prior to RealClearInvestigations’ bombshell report. Despite that, members of the mainstream media blew a collective fuse on Wednesday after Donald Trump Jr. posted a report from Breitbart News containing the name of the alleged “whistleblower” – READ MORE