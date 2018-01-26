Macron: I Won’t Recognize Palestinian State in Response to Trump’s Jerusalem Move

DAVOS, Switzerland — French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that he would not recognize Palestine as an independent state as a reaction to US President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“I will not take any decision in reaction to any decision,” Macron told reporters in response to a Times of Israel question on the potential recognition of a Palestinian state. The comments came during a photo op with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of their closed-door meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The meeting lasted nearly an hour.

Several European nations, including Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, and Slovenia, are reportedly mulling recognizing an independent Palestine in response to Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem. The Slovenian foreign minister has already confirmed his country’s intention. – READ MORE

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, whose bias against Israel has been well-documented, has once again illustrated how partial he is toward the Palestinian Authority, according to the Israeli newspaper Ma’ariv, telling a close associate of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that Abbas should “hold on and be strong …that he should stay strong in his spirit and play for time, that he will not break and will not yield to President Trump’s demands.”

Kerry reportedly met Hussein Agha in London; Agha then reported back to PA officials in Ramallah. A senior PA official confirmed the meeting to Ma’ariv. He allegedly told Agha that Trump will not remain president for a long time.

Kerry apparently told Agha he would help them present their own peace plan by utilizing any and all of his contacts, including those in Europe and the international community, suggesting, “Maybe it is time for the Palestinians to define their peace principles and present a positive plan.” Kerry reportedly requested that Abbas refrain from attacking the current administration or America in general and restrict himself to attacks on Trump personally, allegedly using derogatory terms to describe Trump. – READ MORE

On Sunday, Palestinian Authority terrorist leader President Mahmoud Abbas, who has funneled millions of dollars toward terrorism, tore into President Trump, threatened the United States, and fictionalized the history of the Holy Land, rewriting it to exclude Jews.

This is, according to the Left, Israel’s peace partner.

This is, according to the Left, the legal authority which should be given authority over the holiest sites in Jerusalem.

Abbas explained, “We told Trump we will not accept his project, the ‘deal of the century,’ which has become the ‘slap of the century.’ But we will slap back.” Abbas was speaking at the opening of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council in Ramallah. He continued by targeting Trump, who had tweeted out that Abbas and the Palestinians were walking away from the table. “Shame on you,” Abbas said. ‘When did we reject the talks? Where is the negotiation that we rejected? May God demolish your house.” Abbas accused Israel of ending Oslo, and stated, “resistance…is our path to force out the occupation from our land.”

That amounts to an open call for terrorism. Abbas doubled down on that call, stating that he would not stop paying families of terrorists.

He didn’t stop there. He said that anyone who criticized him could “go to hell.” He threatened Nikki Haley, stating, “She threatens to hit people who hurt Israel with the heel of her shoe, and the response to her speech will be harsher.” And he said that Israel was a colonialist project of the West: “They wanted to bring Jews here from Europe to maintain European interests in the region. They asked Holland, which had the largest navy in the world, to transfer the Jews. Israel is a colonialist project that has nothing to do with the Jews.” – READ MORE