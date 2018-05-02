True Pundit

Lying Joy Behar: No Host on ‘The View’ Has ‘Ever Said Anything Negative About Trump Voters’ (VIDEO)

The liberals on The View geared up to defend Michelle Wolf’s comedy routine for a second day, and Meghan McCain returned to underline how badly conservatives distrust the media elites. Whoopi Goldberg claimed “journalists are an endangered species.” But Joy Behar really took the cake by insisting that no panelist on The View ever attacked Trump voters, just Trump. That’s a Pants-on-Fire lie.

Here’s how it went down: Behar claimed that distrust in the media somehow started with the Trump presidential campaign and his “fake news” attacks, and that Kellyanne Conway coined the term “alternative facts.” – READ MORE

