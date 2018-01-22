Luis Gutierrez: Shutdown Really About ‘First Racist President’ Wanting to End Legal Immigration

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) claimed on Friday evening that the government shutdown is about the “first racist president of the United States of America” wanting to end legal immigration.

In a fiery speech at a MoveOn rally outside the Capitol on Friday evening, Gutierrez accused President Donald Trump of exposing himself as a racist with his “shithole” countries remarks. And though Trump reportedly made those remarks in regards to the visa lottery system and said he would welcome more immigrants from Asian countries, Gutierrez said the government shutdown was not about Trump’s border wall but about “ending legal immigration in America.”

“It’s really about the color of your skin and the country you come from,” Gutierrez said, adding that he was fighting to keep “pathways to America clear” for various people of color.

Gutierrez also accused Republicans of taking Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients hostage and said he would go after the GOP kidnappers after Democrats eventually pay whatever ransom they have to pay. – READ MORE

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) on Saturday offered to go the U.S.-Mexico border with bricks and mortar to help build the “offensive” and “insulting” border wall in exchange for a permanent Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) fix.

“I’ll take a bucket, take bricks, and start building it myself,” Gutierrez reportedly said. “We will dirty our hands in order for the Dreamers to have a clean future in America.”

He made similar comments on CNN after saying he believed “it would be a monumental waste of taxpayer’s money to build a monument to stupidity.”

“But if that’s what it’s going to take to take 800,000 young men and women and give them a chance to live freely and openly in America, then I’ll roll up my sleeves, and I’ll go down there with bricks and mortar and begin the wall,” he said. “A brick for lives? Okay, let’s do it.” – READ MORE

Recent assaults by tactical teams on prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico indicate their imposing heights should stop border crossers, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the rigorous assessment told The Associated Press.

Military special forces based in Florida and U.S. Customs and Border Protection special units spent three weeks trying to breach and scale the eight models in San Diego, using jackhammers, saws, torches and other tools and climbing devices, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not authorized for public release.

A Customs and Border Protection report on the tests identifies strengths and flaws of each design but does not pick an overall winner or rank them, though it does point to see-through steel barriers topped by concrete as the best overall design, the official said.

The report recommends combining elements of each, depending on the terrain. The official likened it to a Lego design, pulling pieces from different prototypes.

Carlos Diaz, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection, said the agency is still in “the testing phase” and that results are being evaluated. He said combining elements of different prototypes instead of picking a winner is consistent with previous statements by officials. He noted that the agency said in its bidding guidelines that a minimum height of 18 feet (5.4 meters) would be a key characteristic. He said he did not have additional details on test results. – READ MORE