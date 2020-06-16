LSU Profs Want To Drop Students For ‘Hate Speech’

A Louisiana State University assistant professor promised to keep an ongoing list of students who engage in “hate speech” and pledged to drop them from her classes.

Video showing a white incoming LSU freshman using the n-word stoked controversy over how colleges should handle individuals who use racial epithets. LSU tweeted that the university condemns “hate and bigotry in any form, including racially incendiary remarks.” The tweet noted that as a publicly funded college, LSU is subject to uphold the First Amendment. Biological Sciences assistant professor Alyssa Johnson said she will take action into her own hands if LSU will not revoke the student’s admission.

In a since-deleted tweet, Johnson said she will keep a list of names of students who engage in “hate speech” and drop them from her courses. “It’s not just free speech, it’s hate speech and it’s a threat to student safety. #safespace #BlackLivesMatter,” Johnson said.

LSU associate professor William Doerrler responded to Johnson’s deleted tweet signaling his support for dropping the incoming LSU student. “Thank you!! If he enrolls in my class I’ll drop him too,” Doerrler said. Johnson and Doerrler did not respond to requests for comment. According to the LSU Faculty Handbook, faculty have no authority to drop a student who is properly registered in their class. – READ MORE

