London Deploys 300 Additional Police Officers to Combat Spike in Violence

Although guns are banned in Britain, the streets of London have become so unsafe that officials are deploying 300 more officers to stop a wave of knife attacks, in addition to calling for tough new anti-knife legislation.

On Thursday, six teenagers were stabbed within 90 minutes, leaving one 13-year-old in critical condition, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

“Over this weekend we will have 300 more officers each day exclusively working against knife crime, exclusively in those parts of London that have been most affected recently,” Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said, according to The U.K. Telegraph.

On Saturday, police were called to a north London subway station after a man was stabbed to death there. A 48-year-old woman was taken into custody. – READ MORE

