Liz Cheney Defends Republicans’ Election Reform Bills, Refuses To Link Them To Trump’s Claims Of Fraud

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney defended election reform bills Republicans have introduced in states across the country, refusing to link them to former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a rigged election.

“I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don’t, shouldn’t,” Cheney told Axios on HBO Sunday evening.

Axios’ Jonathon Swan pushed back on Cheney, saying that it was not a coincidence that Republicans across the country introduced hundreds of bills in states like Georgia, Texas and Florida as Trump and his allies repeatedly said the election was stolen.

“What was the big problem in Georgia that needed to be solved by a new law? What was the big problem in Texas? What was the big problem in Florida? … What are they solving for?” Swan asked.

“I think you’ve got to look at each individual state law,” Cheney responded before shifting the conversation to Trump’s refusal to concede.

“I will never understand the difference, for example, to voter ID,” she said. “There’s a big difference between that and a president of the United States who loses an election after he tried to steal the election and refuses to concede.”

“I think about sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001 watching Al Gore. … I’m sure he didn’t think he had lost,” Cheney said. “We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. And that is one of the big differences between that and what we’re dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today.”