LIVE Feed: Trump Awaiting Return of U.S. Hostages at Andrews AFB

Three US residents have been discharged from jail in North Korean and are coming back with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his plane.

US President Donald Trump is at Andrews Air Force Base to meet the men.

A White House statement said the Americans “appear to be in good condition and were all able to walk on the plane without assistance.”

