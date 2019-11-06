VIDEO: LIVE Coverage from the Roger Stone Trial: It Already Looks Like FED’s Rigged It

“I am already disgusted with what I’m seeing.”

The Roger Stone trial is off to a rocky start for Stone. The Justice Department has stacked the deck at the very beginning of the trial, according to reporter Lee Stranahan.

And that is not a good sign.

Stranahan slammed the Justice Department’s lying during opening arguments of the trial, calling it a “government cover up.”

See below:

