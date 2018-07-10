Lisa Page to appear on Capitol Hill for closed-door interview with House Judiciary, Oversight Committees

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page is expected to appear at a closed-door deposition in front of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Wednesday, just one day before former bureau colleague and lover Peter Strzok is set to testify publicly about the start of the Russia investigation.

A congressional source told Fox News on Monday that the judiciary committee issued a subpoena to Page, but noted that it was unclear whether Page’s attorneys and the committee would work out an agreement ahead of the Wednesday morning interview so that her testimony would be considered voluntary.

Attorneys for Strzok, who gave his private interview last month, and the committee agreed to a similar arrangement after he was subpoenaed.

Page is expected to face a grilling in the joint interview. For months, the attorney has been caught in the crosshairs of investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates in the 2016 presidential election, amid revelations that she and Strzok exchanged hundreds of politically charged, anti-Trump text messages.

Page served in the FBI’s office of general counsel, and also served on a brief detail in 2017 on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Page resigned from the FBI this past May. – READ MORE

Embattled FBI official Peter Strzok was “smug” and “laughed off” questions during his closed-door congressional interview this week, though also told lawmakers he regrets sending the anti-Trump texts that made him the poster child for bureau bias, congressional sources tell Fox News.

Strzok spoke behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, in his first congressional appearance following revelations of numerous anti-Trump messages he exchanged with bureau colleague Lisa Page during the 2016 campaign.

“Strzok was smug, defiant, and laughed off a lot of questions,” one congressional source told Fox News following the interview. The source also echoed earlier reports that Strzok refused to answer some questions on the advice of counsel.

Another congressional source, though, told Fox News that Strzok “said he regretted sending the texts.”

