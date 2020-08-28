‘Lifelong Democrat’ calls in to C-SPAN after watching RNC speeches — says he is now voting Republican

A caller who identified himself as a “lifelong Democrat” called in to C-SPAN on Monday after watching the first slate of speeches at the Republican National Convention and announced that he will be voting Republican this year.

“I’m a lifelong Democrat, I’m from Lorain, Ohio, which is a Democrat city in Ohio. And I just want to say after watching the convention tonight on TV, on C-SPAN here, I am definitely changing my vote to Republican,” said the caller, who identified himself as Rick.

“I tell you what, they just put the Democratic Party to shame. I’m going to follow the Republican Party now,” he continued.

When asked to explain what convinced him to change his mind, Rick explained the “heartfelt” message of the Republican speakers resonated with him deeply — especially their religious emphasis.

“It was the heartfelt way they came across to the American people, and I was really touched by the number of times they used the word ‘God.’ They put God into everything,” Rick explained. “The people on the Democratic side, at their convention, act like they were pushing God right out of it — and that had a lot to do with changing my mind.” – READ MORE

