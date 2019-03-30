Liberals in wealthy San Francisco neighborhood actually fighting proposed homeless shelter

Wealthy San Francisco residents — a number of them reportedly donors to Democratic and left-wing groups — are fighting a proposed homeless shelter in their posh neighborhood on the city’s eastern waterfront, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The GoFundMe campaign — “Safe Embarcadero for All” — was created last week and has raised over $66,000 of its $100,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.



San Francisco Mayor London Breed proposed a homeless shelter in the city’s Embarcadero section, which sits by the financial district, South Beach, and the Bay Bridge — but certain residents are balking at the plan.

South Beach, Rincon Hill, Bayside Village, East Cut & Mission Bay residents, businesses and other interested parties are organizing to oppose Mayor London Breed’s proposal to build a 225 bed Navigation Center on Seawall Lot 330. The process of picking the site was shrouded in secrecy with no input from citizens or Supervisors. Residents first learned of the plan from the newspaper.

The Mayor’s legislation to fast-track homeless shelters is deeply flawed. Newly proposed ordinances give the Mayor extraordinary emergency powers and remove the Board of Supervisors’ oversight over the process of building shelters. This undemocratic process has left us no choice but to pursue legal options to ensure that the City adheres to normal environmental and building rules designed to protect health and safety. – READ MORE