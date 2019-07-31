Liberal outrage leads to ‘Monday Night Massacre’ of resignations from senior Democratic staff

Democrats are in “complete chaos” after internal arguments about the lack of diversity in leadership led to the resignations of six senior staff members from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

A Democratic House lawmaker told the Hill that the unrest came because of poor leadership and inconsistent promises from Chairwoman Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.).

“It’s the Monday Night Massacre at DCCC,” the lawmaker said.

“Cheri campaigned as all things to all people,” they continued, “telling Blue Dogs one thing, telling progressives another. So inevitably once in office she would disappoint them.” – READ MORE