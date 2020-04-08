Liberal New York Times writer says President Trump has no soul

In case you ever wonder, or ever have to explain to a leftist, why President Trump has no patience with much of the media, point them in the direction of New York Times columnist Frank Bruni.

Bruni has recently written that Trump is “shriveling into nothingness” (Paging Dr. Freud, paging Dr. Freud…Mr. Bruni has an issue!). That was in a piece titled “Has Anyone Found Trump’s Soul? Anyone?” Yup, it’s hard to get lower than that. Though no doubt the press will soon find a way.

President Trump was not amused and tweeted on Monday, “Advertising in the Failing New York Times is WAY down. Washington Post is not much better. I can’t say whether this is because they are Fake News sources of information, to a level that few can understand, or the Virus is just plain beating them up. Fake News is bad for America!”

The reason the press asks Gotcha! questions every day and has upped the level of their savage attacks on the president is evident: Trump is doing well and it kills them. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --