Leon Panetta: Trump creating ‘a crisis’ with his constant criticisms of DOJ, FBI, CIA

President Trump’s dysfunctional leadership with the Department of Justice, FBI and other intelligence operations is harming the rule of law in the United States, former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said Sunday.

Panetta said on “Fox News Sunday” Trump’s frequent criticisms of the FBI, DOJ officials, and the CIA is weakening the trust between the White House and the federal law enforcement community. The ex-CIA director said it creates a crisis.

“In order for our democracy to function, you have to have a relationship of trust between the president and those who are responsible for enforcing the law, the Justice Department and the FBI,” he said. “And if that trust breaks down, then I think it does undermine the rule of law in this country, and that, in effect, creates a crisis.” – READ MORE

Former C.I.A. Director John Brennan on Sunday chastised the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee on Sunday for his handling of a bombshell memo that delved into the secretive world of surveillance courts, saying the push to expose bias at the FBI was one-sided and shut out opposing views.

Mr. Brennan, who served under President Obama, said Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, could have held hearings to expose potential problems at the FBI, but instead put out “very selective, cherry-picked” memo without allowing Democrats to offer a rebuttal memo.

“I never, ever saw the Democrats do something like this that was so partisan, so reckless and really just laid waste to the protocols that governed committees,” Mr. Brennan told NBC’s Meet the Press. “And Devin Nunes, over the past several months, all the way back to the spring of last year I think has been engaged in these tactics purely to defend, make excuses and try to protect Mr. Trump.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump on Monday accused the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee of being among “the biggest liars and leakers in Washington,” listing Rep. Adam Schiff alongside Obama-era intelligence officials, former FBI Director James Comey and another prominent Democrat.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper!” the president wrote on Twitter, placing the California Democrat in the company of fired FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Calif.), the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, all of whom the president has feuded with at one time or another.

“Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” the president continued.

A spokesman for Schiff did not immediately return a request for comment. – READ MORE