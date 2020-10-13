‘Legendary’: Barrett Asked To Hold Up Notes She’s Using To Answer Questions. She Holds Up A Blank Notepad.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett held up a blank notepad when Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) asked her to show the public the notes she’s been using to answer the numerous questions spat at her during day two of the confirmation hearings.

“Most of us have multiple notebooks and notes and books, things like that in front of us,” said Sen. Cornyn (video below). “Can you hold up what you’ve been referring to in answering our questions?”

Barrett held up a blank notepad.

“Is there anything on it?” asked Cornyn.

“The letterhead that says United States Senate,” the judge replied.

“That’s impressive,” said the senator. – READ MORE

