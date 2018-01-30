LEGEND OF LOUISIANA: Trump Shouts Out Steve Scalise — The House Chamber EXPLODES In Applause (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump paid special respects to Congressman Steve Scalise during his State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

“With us tonight is one of the toughest people ever to serve in this House,” Trump posed to the special joint session of Congress. “A guy who took a bullet, almost died, and was back to work 3 and a half months later, the Legend from Louisiana, Congressman Steve Scalise.” – READ MORE

Those who hung around long enough to watch the official Democratic response to the State of the Union were treated to Rep. Joe Kennedy speaking in front of a car (a brave choice), but there was something distracting.

When we started seeing tweets about him drooling, we thought people were joking about his age … but no, that wasn’t it. Was he actually … drooling? (TWITCHY)

Chapstick Kennedy is no JFK. #SOTU — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 31, 2018

The aide who told Joe Kennedy to drink water so he “doesn’t embarrass himself like Rubio” is probably wishing they’d kept their mouth shut right now. pic.twitter.com/Ax1fDJXQDn — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) January 31, 2018

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) offered an all-out rebuke of President Trump‘s first year in office in the Democratic response to the State of the Union address, accusing the president of drastically reshaping the United States and exacerbating political divisions.

“Many have spent the past year anxious, angry, afraid,” Kennedy said in the Democratic rebuttal. “We all feel the fault lines of a fractured country. We hear the voices of Americans who feel forgotten and forsaken.”

Kennedy’s remarks came minutes after Trump wrapped up his first State of the Union address, which set out an ambitious agenda for the future while taking a victory lap on much of his first year in office. – READ MORE