Leftist Journalist, BLM Activists Charged in Firebombing of Arkansas Cop Cars

A woman described as a “far-left” journalist and three other activists are charged in the August firebombings of multiple police cars. The alleged arson attacks took place during Black Lives Matter protests in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Arkansas charged KUAR Public Radio journalist Renea Baek Goddard, 22, and three others in connection to the firebombings of multiple police vehicles in August, according to information obtained from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. The others charged include Brittany Dawn Jeffrey, 31; Emily Nowlin, 27; and Aline Espinosa-Villegas, 24 — all residents of Little Rock.

Following Black Lives Matter protests outside police stations on August 25 in Little Rock, police found several of their vehicles parked in a fleet parking lot had their tires punctured, prosecutors stated. The officers also found two green bottles with what appeared to be gasoline inside. Prosecutors described the bottles as improvised incendiary devices — Molotov cocktails.

New report: 4 far-left activists have been arrested following ATF investigation into firebombing attacks in Little Rock. Renea Goddard, one of the suspects, is a journalist. Other arrestees include Brittany Jeffrey, Aline Espinosa-Villegas & Emily Nowlin. https://t.co/rc5jTMUKmn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 24, 2020

A few days later, the criminal complaint states that vandals struck vehicles parked at the Arkansas State Police lot in Little Rock. Vandals set one vehicle on fire, another was vandalized with spray paint, and several others had punctured tires. – READ MORE

