Leftist Activist Blames Trump For Racist ‘White Mother’ Attacking Elderly Man. That’s Not What Happened.

On the Fourth of July, a elderly Mexican man from the Los Angeles area was brutally beaten with a brick and allegedly told to “go back to your country.”

According to KABC News, Rodolfo Rodriguez passed a woman who looked upset while walking down the street. “The woman pushed him and dropped him. She took the block of concrete and hit him in his head many times,” said one witness. Several other men joined in and helped beat Rodriguez, too, “at times using what appeared to be a brick or a piece of concrete,” the witness added.

Rodriguez suffered a broken cheek bone, ribs, and numerous bruises.

The heartbreaking story instantly went viral, and leftists were quick to blame President Donald Trump for the attack. In one glaring example, leading leftist activist and president of The New Agenda Amy Siskind boldly stated that the unidentified assailant was a “white mother,” adding that the attack was a direct result of the man in the White House. “This is Donald Trump,” she declared.

Hey @Amy_Siskind, Why did you delete your tweet? pic.twitter.com/bVnEdxhse7 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 11, 2018

“A white mother beat a 92-year-old Hispanic man with a brick in the face on Independence Day,” she wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “He has legitimized the worst of us: ‘Go back to your country, why are you here, bad things.’ F*** racist [White House advisor] Stephen Miller and his $80 sushi.”

But Siskind’s crafted and politically-motivated narrative is false. It turns out that the suspect is a 30-year-old black woman identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as Laquisha Jones. Not a “white mother.”– READ MORE

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough took a shot at both President Trump and his supporters Friday, labeling both as “openly racist.”

The scathing comments during “Morning Joe,” which Scarborough co-hosts with Mika Brzezinski, came amid a highly controversial immigration debate over the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that led to children being separated from their parents after coming across the U.S. border.

Scarborough leveled that people “cannot say, ’Oh, I’m just supporting him because he’s giving them hell in Washington.’ No, he’s been openly racist, just like we said back in December of 2015, openly racist.

“And if you support him, then you’re supporting that, and you are that,” Scarborough continued. “It’s that simple. And that’s what we’ve come to now.” – READ MORE

