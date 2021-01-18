Left-wing activist charged in Capitol riot after saying he was just there to ‘document’

A left-wing activist who told Fox News last week that he’d followed a pro-Trump mob into the Capitol in order to “document” the siege is now the subject of a criminal complaint in connection with his alleged participation, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

John Sullivan can allegedly be heard egging on protesters in video he provided to the FBI, according to a federal criminal complaint. He has also shared the video to his YouTube and Twitter accounts under the pseudonym Jayden X.

He was charged Thursday in federal court in Washington after being arrested by the FBI. He remains in custody in Toeele County, in his home state of Utah, on a U.S. Marshals Service hold request.

James Sullivan, the man’s brother, told Fox 13 News that he gave tips about his brother to the Salt Lake City FBI. James Sullivan said he found out that his brother was at the Capitol when friends posted pictures online.

The FBI’s Salt Lake City office did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News seeking comment.

Inside the building, he told rioters that “We got to get this s— burned,” and “it’s our house m————,” according to an affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Matthew Foulger.

He faces federal charges of civil disorder, entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

Sullivan also allegedly told Foulger that he had been in the Capitol during the riot, entering through a broken window while wearing a ballistic vest. – READ MORE

