LeBron James And Lakers Wear Mock MAGA Hats

Tuesday night, prior to his first-round playoff series game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James led some of his teammates in wearing mock Make America Great caps which had the “Great Again” crossed out and replaced by “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

James also wore a t-shirt emblazoned with “By Any Means,” while writing on Instagram, “By Any Means‼ Lets Get It #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor.”

“There has been no justice not only for her, but for her family.”@KingJames on his Game 1 attire for Breonna Taylor. pic.twitter.com/Togu3jQQRH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 19, 2020

Some of the other members of the Lakers squad who donned the mock MAGA hats included Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, and JR Smith, as The Daily Mail reported.

After the game, James told reporters, “You know the situation that’s going on in Louisville, Kentucky. An innocent woman being killed, by the name of Breonna Taylor. A woman who had a bright future. Her life was taken away from her. There’s been no arrests, there’s been no justice, not only for her, but for her family … We want to continue to shed light on that situation because it’s just unjust. That’s what it’s about.” – READ MORE

