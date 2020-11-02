‘Le Grand Escape’ From Paris: Footage Shows Record-Breaking Traffic Gridlock Hours Before Lockdown

Viral footage out of France shows what reports described as hundreds of miles of traffic jams in an around the French capital at the close of this week just as a Macron-mandated second national lockdown went into effect Friday.

The new lockdown measure took effect Friday at midnight with a 9pm curfew, which requires all residents to stay at home other than for essential work or medical reasons. It appears that hours before the lockdown went active, Parisians rushed to get out of the city, as one viral video showed. The stay-at-home orders have been issued to be in effect for one month – at least until December 1.

Incredible traffic jam in Paris as people try to leave the city before 9 pm curfew and before confinement begins at midnight. Traffic is barely moving in every direction as far as the eye can see. Lots of honking and frustrated drivers. pic.twitter.com/6Zn2HCxuPl — Michael E. Webber (@MichaelEWebber) October 29, 2020

French media described the traffic jams as record-breaking, a trend also observed in other major cities such as Lyon and Bordeaux. – READ MORE

