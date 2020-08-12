Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell Taken off Suicide Watch in New York Jail

Ghislaine Maxwell — the alleged longtime madam of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — has been removed from suicide watch and seeks to be transferred to the general population of the Brooklyn jail where authorities have held her since early July.

The National Post reports: In the latest of a number of challenges, her legal team has now asked Judge Alison Nathan to see that Maxwell is placed in the general population area of Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre. She has been taken off suicide watch, her lawyers say, but she is still forced to undergo round-the-clock surveillance as well as a number of searches per day.

Her team says she is enduring “uniquely onerous conditions,” is being ”treated less favourably than a typical pretrial detainee,” and “has been confined alone in an area outside of the general population (of inmates) for the entire 36 day period … and there is no indication that this will change.” She has been forced to wear clothing, they say, which marks certain prisoners as being suicide risks.

The lawyers say she is watched, via closed circuit cameras, by “multiple prison guards, many of whom do not appear to be regular (Metropolitan Detention Center) personnel. These prison guards observe Ms Maxwell and take notes on her every activity.” – READ MORE

