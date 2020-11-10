Lawsuit: Poll Workers Allege Voter-Coaching, Back-Dating, Cheating Occurred in Detroit Election Centers

Although the media may have made their presidential election pronouncements for Ol’ Joe, the story isn’t over yet.

Two Detroit elections workers have signed sworn statements alleging widespread cheating, voter-coaching, and what appears to be substituting non-voters’ names for other voters. A lawsuit has been filed demanding that all records be preserved and election certification paused while an investigation takes place.

It follows a lawsuit that was tossed out by a Michigan judge who claimed some of the evidence claiming voter fraud was hearsay.

The amended lawsuit includes whistleblower affidavits making claims that should shock the sensibilities of any patriotic American.

In one complaint, an election worker, Jessy Jacob, claimed that he was ordered to backdate ballots and “directly observed on a daily basis City of Detroit election workers and employees coaching and trying to coach voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. I witnessed these workers and employees encouraging voters to do a straight Democrat ballot. I witnessed these workers and employers going over to voting booths with voters in order to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote.” – READ MORE

