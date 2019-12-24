Lawmaker Demands Hearing on Spread of Chinese Propaganda in Congress

Rep. Jim Banks (R. Ind.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, is pressing congressional leaders to hold a hearing on the proliferation of Chinese Communist government-funded propaganda across Capitol Hill, according to official communications obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Following a Free Beacon exposé on the routine breach of federal law by China Daily, a propaganda organ run by the Chinese government, Banks is calling on his colleagues to investigate how and why Communist propaganda is arriving on the doorsteps of nearly every congressional office each day.

Banks spearheaded a related effort in September, when he petitioned congressional authorities and the Department of Justice to investigate China Daily‘s appearance across Capitol Hill.

The lawmaker’s effort to hold the Communist Party paper accountable to federal law comes on the heels of a Free Beacon report exposing how China Daily has repeatedly violated federal disclosure laws by failing to tell officials how much it spends to publish regime-approved advertising in some of the nation’s leading newspapers, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, and at least 30 others. – READ MORE