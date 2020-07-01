Latest Seattle CHOP shooting kills 16-year-old boy, critically wounds 14-year-old boy

A 16-year-old boy has died and a 14-year-old boy has been hospitalized in critical condition Monday following the latest shooting at the Seattle area known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, police revealed.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said it marked the second death of an African-American victim in the area. The first death associated with the CHOP came June 20 when 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson was shot and killed.

Monday marked the fourth shooting linked to the CHOP zone.

“It’s very unfortunate that we have another murder in this area identified as the CHOP,” Best said Monday. She elaborated that they were African-American victims “at a place where they claim to be working for Black Lives Matter but they’re gone. They’re dead now. And, we’ve had multiple other incidents — assaults, rapes, robbery, shootings — so this is something that’s going to need to change.”

Officials initially said the victims of the latest shooting were “men” before clarifying their ages.

Best said multiple 911 callers reported that two males had been shot in a vehicle on 12th Avenue between Pike and Pine early Monday morning, but by the time officers arrived at the scene both were gone.

The younger wounded teen arrived at Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Department at about 3:15 a.m. by private vehicle, Susan Gregg, a hospital spokeswoman, told Fox News. He remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit. – READ MORE

