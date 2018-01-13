Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend said she handled his ammo, helped him load magazines

The girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter told authorities that they would likely find her fingerprints on some of Stephen Paddock’s bullets because she sometimes assisted him in loading ammunition into magazines, court documents unsealed on Friday revealed.

There was no evidence at that time of “criminal involvement” by Marilou Danley, an Oct. 3 document showed, but it noted that investigators had not ruled out the possibility. Officials also reportedly sought the email, Facebook and Instagram accounts of Danley, who was in the Philippines during the Oct. 1 shooting.

Paddock fatally shot himself after firing from a Las Vegas Strip hotel room into a concert crowd, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds. – READ MORE

