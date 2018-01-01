Las Vegas hotel shooting leaves 2 security guards dead, gunman severely wounded

A gunman was not expected to survive a self-inflicted shot to the head after he allegedly fatally shot two security guards in a Las Vegas hotel room Saturday morning.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Olague, 29, was being treated in a hospital Saturday evening, police said.

“I want you to know right now that this has nothing to do with terrorism,” Capt. Robert Plummer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told reporters near the shooting scene, in a city still reeling from an Oct. 1 massacre in which 58 people were killed.

Police said the uniformed security guards killed Saturday were a man and a woman in their 40s and that one was armed. Their identities and causes of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

I’m at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur where 2 security guards were shot to death in a hotel room. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/rnXlstnVS9 — Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) December 30, 2017

The gunman’s motive wasn’t known but investigators believe it was an isolated incident. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *