True Pundit

Politics Security

Las Vegas Concert Goers File Lawsuit Against Bump Stock Manufacturer

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Three Las Vegas concert goers filed a lawsuit against a bump stock manufacturing company over legally made but criminally used bump stocks.

There are three plaintiffs in the suit.

Fox 59 points to police reports that the Vegas attacker had bump stock devices in his hotel room. The devices are legal, ATF-approved accessories that allow an AR-15 owner to mimic auto fire for a short time. – READ MORE

Las Vegas Concert Goers File Lawsuit Against Bump Stock Manufacturer
Las Vegas Concert Goers File Lawsuit Against Bump Stock Manufacturer

Three Las Vegas concert goers filed a lawsuit against a bump stock manufacturing company over legally made but criminally used bump stocks.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Constitutionalist56

    The ONLY person responsible for this tragedy is a guy named Stephen Paddock, a CONFIRMED DEMOCRAT AND LIBERAL. The company who made the bump stocks did not USE THEM! Stop blaming the tool for the actions of those who used the tool.