Lanny Davis: Cohen ‘more than happy’ to tell Mueller ‘all that he knows’ (VIDEO)

Michael Cohen’s attorney on Tuesday night said his client had knowledge that would be “of interest” to Robert Mueller and would be willing to tell the special counsel “all that he knows.”

“Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows,” Davis said on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Lanny Davis: "Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows." pic.twitter.com/NxPmShwunw — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) August 22, 2018

Cohen’s attorney suggested President Trump had knowledge of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting, as well as advanced knowledge of the 2016 hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) by Russian intelligence officers.

Davis, who is a contributor to The Hill, would not say whether Cohen has already been in contact with the special counsel, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice on the part of Trump. – READ MORE

The guilty plea entered Tuesday by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen made the day a bad one for President Donald Trump, but media predictions that Trump has met his legal Waterloo are premature, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said Tuesday.

Dershowitz appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to assess the fallout from Cohen’s plea.

Cohen pleaded guilty to five tax evasion charges and one count of making a false statement to a lending institution. He also pleaded guilty to causing an unlawful corporate contribution and making an excessive campaign contribution in 2016, the Washington Examiner reported.

In court, Cohen said he had been directed by an unnamed federal candidate.

.@AlanDersh: "Every candidate violates the election laws when they run for president…here they're trying to elevate this into an impeachable offense or a felony against the president." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/PT87wHBn9f — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 22, 2018

Dershowitz said that far from being the end of the story, Cohen’s plea was “the beginning of a story that will unravel over time,” adding that it was “not nearly as deadly, lethal as some have portrayed it as being.”

“Violation of election laws are regarded as kind of jaywalking in the realm of things about elections,” Dershowitz said, according to BizPac Review. – READ MORE