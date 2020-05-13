‘LA will never be completely open until we have a cure’: Mayor Eric Garcetti

The mayor of LA has sent a terrifying warning to Angelinos that ‘LA will never be completely open until we have a cure’, one day after the county health director extended its lockdown by three months.

Mayor Eric Garcetti gave a rambling interview with Good Morning America Wednesday in which he attempted to play down the lockdown extension through to August but sparked yet further confusion among angry residents over when it will reopen.

Garcetti backpedaled on comments made by LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Tuesday. She had said stay-at-home orders in LA will ‘with all certainty’ be extended for the next three months.

He said all she had meant was for people to ‘cover our faces, physically distance and that you’re safest working from and staying at home’. – READ MORE

