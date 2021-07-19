LA County Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce New Indoor Mask Mandate

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Friday that he will not enforce a new indoor mask mandate set to be reinstated in the country’s most populous county amid the CCP virus pandemic.

County health officials decided that the indoor mask mandate would apply regardless of a person’s vaccination status. The mandate, announced on Thursday, takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

“Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” Villanueva said in a statement.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) has authority to enforce the order, but the underfunded/defunded Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not expend our limited resources and instead ask for voluntary compliance.

“We encourage the DPH to work collaboratively with the Board of Supervisors and law enforcement to establish mandates that are both achievable and supported by science.”

The CDC announced in May this year that people fully vaccinated against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, no longer have to wear masks indoors.

An updated guidance on the CDC website as of Friday reads, “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”- READ MORE

