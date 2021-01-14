LA Converts Dodgers Stadium To Vaccination Center As 3 California Gorillas Test Positive For COVID

As global COVID-19 cases top 90MM, California is seeing its hospital capacity squeezed even further – Gov Gavin Newsom just declared that COVID-linked hospital occupancy was up 6% over the past week – LA has just announced that Dodgers Stadium, which has heretofore served as one of the biggest COVID testing sites in the country, will soon be converted to a vaccine distribution center.

Nearly 2K federal staff are deploying to help the state deal with the surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Some will help wind down testing operations at Dodgers Stadium, which are set to end Monday, according to the LA Times.

The site will then be converted to focus on vaccinating patients. Once the vaccination center is up and running, officials hope to vaccinate up to 12K people each day.

City and county officials are else ceasing testing at the Veterans Affairs Lot 15 site near Jackie Robinson Stadium before they shift personnel, equipment and other resources to vaccine distribution. – READ MORE

