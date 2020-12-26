Klobuchar Slams Trump’s Pardons: ‘He’s Saying ‘Screw You’ To the FBI’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is tearing into President Donald Trump after he issued 20 pardons or commutations.

Klobuchar tore into Trump’s pardons during Tuesday night’s MSNBC interview, where she accused Trump of “trying to burn the house of justice down.” She said:

“Hearing these stories, he is literally trying to burn the house of justice down on his way out the door. He’s saying ‘screw you’ to the FBI, ‘screw you’ to the line prosecutors. These are the hardest cases to make against sitting Congressmen. They did this, they put them away for good reason.”

The Democratic lawmaker also said, “And all these cases, they’re so disparate, they don’t really have an organizing principle.” – READ MORE

