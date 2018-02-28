Kimmel: ‘I Don’t Regret Anything I’ve Said’ about Trump, GOP; ‘You Can’t Go Too Far’ (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ABC’s late night host Jimmy Kimmel admitted on Good Morning America today that he wasn’t going to address Hollywood’s problem with sexual assault, while hosting this year’s Academy Awards, because he didn’t want to “make it unpleasant.”

“Do you think that maybe there have been times where you pushed the envelope too far and maybe become a little too political?” Faris asked Kimmel, after noting that the comedian “wasn’t shy” when it came to talking about “the government, legislation or the president.”

Kimmel denied he’d ever gone too far to the left. “No, I don’t,” he immediately responded, adding that he had no regrets over “anything” he’s said on his show.

“Not at all. I don’t think you can go too far,” he said, acknowledging that he was “still doing comedy” but adding that it was time for society to “accept” late night hosts could be political as well. “I think it’s almost necessary now,” he urged. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *