Kim Jong-un’s Message for Joe Biden: We Will Bring U.S. ‘to Its Knees’

With all the hubbub going on in Washington, poor Kim Jong-un must have felt left out and ignored. Kim doesn’t like to be ignored. If the world doesn’t pay attention to him for a few weeks, he’ll throw a tantrum and threaten to destroy his enemies.

State media in North Korea reported yesterday that Kim addressed the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, talking up the economy, the strides in missile technology, and how he was going to bring the U.S. to its knees.

The Hill:

“Our external political activities must focus on our arch-enemy and the fundamental obstacle to our revolutionary development, the United States,” Kim said, according to NBC. “The effort will focus on overpowering and bringing them to their knees,” he added. Kim also threatened to expand the country’s nuclear arsenal. Kim noted that regardless of who is in the White House, “the true nature of the U.S. and its fundamental policies towards North Korea never change.”

NBC News reports that Kim spoke for 9 hours on Saturday. And this guy has a nuclear arsenal? Yikes.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --