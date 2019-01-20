Kevin Cramer: Trump ‘Captured Moral High Ground’ with Border Wall Proposal

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-nd) Said In A Statement On Saturday That President Donald Trump “captured The Moral High Ground” In His Speech Proposing A Compromise Between Republicans And Democrats On The Border Wall Fight.

During a speech on Saturday, President Trump proposed a border security solution that provides $5.7 billion in funding for his proposed border wall, gives more resources to Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers, while providing a three-year amnesty to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal aliens.

Sen. Cramer, a freshman Republican senator who championed Trump’s America First agenda during the 2018 midterms, cheered the president’s proposal, charging it gave him moral leadership on the issue.

Cramer tweeted on Saturday, “@POTUS has captured moral high ground, and @SpeakerPelosi is an incompetent liberal if she doesn’t join him. #EndTheShutdown#BuildTheWall.”- READ MORE