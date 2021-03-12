Kennedy On Stimulus: Calling It ‘A Coronavirus Bill’ Is Like Thinking ‘The Stripper Really Likes You’ (VIDEO)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill during a Fox News interview on Thursday morning, saying that calling the bill a “coronavirus bill” was like thinking “the stripper really likes you.”

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Kennedy about the bill, which White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki bragged this week is the "most progressive bill in American history."

