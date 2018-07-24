Keith Ellison Suggests Republicans Actively Want To Suppress Basic Citizen Rights

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison suggested that Republicans want to suppress voters in a Sunday tweet.

“Yup,” Ellison, who’s also the Democratic National Committee’s deputy chair, replied to another tweet in which a user said, “‘If voting didn’t matter, the GOP wouldn’t be working so hard to prevent people from doing it.’”

This isn’t the first time Ellison has linked the GOP to voter suppression.

“More proof of Republicans using race to suppress POC votes. Read before you judge,” Ellison tweeted in 2016 with a link to an article that said Republicans who live in districts with “substantial” black populations are most likely to be supportive of voter ID laws.

Ellison also tweeted in March: “We’ve got to ask who benefits from all this racism. Who loses? All of us! Because Florida purged black voters, the whole country got George Bush, which led us into war and enriched big pharma. This happened to everyone of every color. Racism helps elites control everyone else.” – READ MORE

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison on Monday didn’t rule out the possibility that a Democratic Congress could impeach a Republican-appointed Supreme Court justice.

Ellison said Democrats probably won’t try to impeach a justice that President Donald Trump nominated to the court but said it “could theoretically happen.” Ellison, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, previously claimed in May 2017 that Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch isn’t a “legitimate” member of the court.

Ellison on Monday hosted a community forum on the Supreme Court, where he was asked if there was “any possibility that the legislative branch would remove a Supreme Court justice.” – READ MORE

