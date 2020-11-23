Kate Del Castillo Says Sean Penn Used Her As ‘Bait’ To Get To El Chapo

A Mexican TV actress said Sean Penn used her as “bait” to interview drug lord “El Chapo” and that the actor embellished his interview for Rolling Stone, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Kate del Castillo said she felt deceived by Penn because he did not tell her about his intentions to interview the drug lord Joaquín Guzmán, commonly known as “El Chapo,” the Post reported.

“He used me as bait and then he never protected me — and risked my life, my parents’ life, my sister’s life and everybody surrounding me,” del Castillo said, the Post reported.

Del Castillo reportedly translated the interview between Penn and Guzmán, according to the Post.

She evacuated the compound hours before the military invasion, the Post reported. Del Castillo criticized Penn for writing that they went through a military “checkpoint” as they left the compound because soldiers allegedly spotted one of Guzmán’s sons.

“He’s an asshole. It wasn’t true. He just put it there to sparkle a little bit of his stupid story,” del Castillo said, the Post reported. “There was never a checkpoint. I hated him for that. But that’s why his article was full of shit.”

Del Castillo was investigated by the Mexican government for meeting with Guzmán that night, while Penn’s article gained international attention, the Post reported.

Guzmán previously escaped from two high-security prisons before he was captured in January 2016 and extradited in 2017 to the U.S., the Post reported. He was sentenced to life in prison and is currently held at ADX Florence in Colorado.