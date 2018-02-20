True Pundit

Kasich: If We Banned AR-15s, Would You REALLY Feel Your Second Amendment Rights Were Eroded? (VIDEO)

Posted on
On Sunday, Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich, a man with a mixed record on guns for decades (he voted for the assault weapons ban in 1994, earning him a temporary F from the NRA, but rehabilitated himself by signing into law a significant amount of pro-gun legislation in Ohio), suggested a complete ban on AR-15s in the United States.

This is an asinine argument.

We don’t limit our rights based on what we feel like exercising that day. If I couldn’t listen to John Kasich, my life would probably improve markedly — but my First Amendment rights and his would still be violated. Rights are rights whether we choose to exercise them or not. – READ MORE

