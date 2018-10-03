Kanye West says that ‘no matter who they are, as an American, I support the president’

Kanye West appeared on “TMZ Live” Monday where he talked about his decision to wear a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Is it “fair to say the hat does not represent your support of Donald Trump?” host Harvey Levin, who said he personally had a “problem with what it stands for,” asked West.

“First of all, I’m an American,” the 41-year-old rapper replied.

He continued: “I support and give my ideas and my support and brilliance to whoever is up in office. That is my stance as an American. I support our president. Bottom line. No matter who they are, as an American, I support the president.”

West also went on to reiterate what the hat “represents” to him.

“This represents: y’all can’t bully me… you can’t tell me what to do because that’s what people used to do, they would snatch your hat off… and ain’t nobody ripping my hat off again… It also represents to me masculine energy…” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump praised Kanye West for putting on a “Make America Great Again” campaign hat for Saturday Night Live.

“Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He’s leading the charge!”

Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

West was a guest on the show Saturday and said he was “bullied” backstage as people demanded that he not wear Trump’s campaign hat on stage.

He described Trump’s campaign hat as a “Superman cape” and told the audience, “This means, you can’t tell me what to do” asserting that he would be in the “sunken place” if he listened to liberal critics.- READ MORE