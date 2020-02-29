Kansas City’s Travis Kelce Says He’s Excited To Go To Trump’s White House, Follows Up Comments With Tweet

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told a reporter Wednesday night that he was excited to be headed to the White House following the team’s Super Bowl win, calling the upcoming meeting a “crazy opportunity.”

Since President Donald Trump has been in office, numerous professional athletes have made it a point to reject the president’s invitation to the White House post-championship win, claiming Trump is “problematic” for various reasons.

“You looking forward to going to the White House?” a TMZ reporter asked the NFL star.

“Oh, yeah! Always, man!” Kelce responded, while heading into the backseat of a vehicle. “Crazy opportunity!”

Grew up my whole life watching teams win championships and then go to the White House and get recognized for their greatness… regardless of who is in office I think it’s a unique opportunity to experience our nations Capital. https://t.co/1Oy1q1ORJu — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 27, 2020

After the report was made, Kelce doubled down on his enthusiasm, emphasizing that an invite to the White House is a “unique opportunity to experience” no matter who’s in office. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --