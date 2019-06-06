Kamala Heads to Alabama After Blasting Alabamians

A week after saying “folks” in Alabama “couldn’t care less” about babies once they’re born, Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) is headed to the southern state to campaign with a pro-abortion group and headline a Democratic event.

Harris took aim at Alabama during a Planned Parenthood event at the California Democratic Convention last weekend. She said Alabamians who support restrictions on abortion “couldn’t care less” about children once they’re out of the womb.

“Those folks down in Alabama who are doing this, these are the same folks who, by the time that baby is born, they couldn’t care less,” Harris said. “What are they doing to support that mother and what she needs in terms of prenatal help? They’re not doing a thing, but they’re trying to tell women what to do with their bodies.”

“We’re going to tell them a thing or two,” Harris told the California crowd.

Harris will get her chance this weekend when her campaign travels to the state for multiple events, including a Friday night meet and greet hosted by pro-abortion political group NARAL. On Saturday she will keynote a luncheon at the black caucus of the Alabama Democratic Party's annual convention.


