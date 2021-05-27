Kamala Harris wipes hand after greeting South Korean leader, faces Twitter backlash

Many Americans have become more germ-conscious since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year – but Vice President Kamala Harris may have made her apparent concerns too conspicuous.
Harris was caught on camera Friday immediately wiping her right hand on her jacket after shaking hands with South Korean President Moon
Jae-in at the White House.
Kamala Harris insults the South Korean President Moon Jae-in by wiping her hand off after shaking his hand. #USA #SouthKorea #Democrats #KamalaHarris #MoonJaein #DiplomaticIncident #ForeignAffairs #Insult #Wipe #BadManners pic.twitter.com/h8bysZKeql
— Tree of Knowledge (@TreeofKnowled14) May 22, 2021
Harris and Moon discussed North Korea, global health and the “root causes” of migration to the U.S. from Central America, Harris later wrote on Twitter. – READ MORE
