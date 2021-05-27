Kamala Harris wipes hand after greeting South Korean leader, faces Twitter backlash

Many Americans have become more germ-conscious since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year – but Vice President Kamala Harris may have made her apparent concerns too conspicuous.

Harris was caught on camera Friday immediately wiping her right hand on her jacket after shaking hands with South Korean President Moon

Jae-in at the White House.

Harris and Moon discussed North Korea, global health and the “root causes” of migration to the U.S. from Central America, Harris later wrote on Twitter. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --