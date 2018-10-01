Kamala Harris Uses Kavanaugh Allegations to Fundraise with Soros-Financed MoveOn.Org

The Far-left Activist Group Moveon.org Sent Out A Blast Email From Sen. Kamala Harris (D-ca) Utilizing The Sexual Assault Allegations Against Brett Kavanaugh To Fundraise For Harris’s Democratic Colleague From Indiana, Sen. Joe Donnelly, Who Is Facing A Reelection Battle.

“I walked out,” Harris boasts in the fundraising appeal. “Republicans rushed Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation with a sham hearing yesterday morning, less than 24 hours after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford had the courage to tell her story in front of the entire country. It’s a disgrace. So, instead of sitting through the farce … I walked out.”

Harris launches into a bid petitioning MoveOn.org members to “rush” contributions as little as $3 to Donnelly:

I know I’m not alone in this fight; millions of Americans are with me. And as of yesterday morning, I’m proud to say that my colleague, Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly, is with me. After hearing Dr. Blasey Ford testify and seeing the GOP effort to push through this confirmation, Sen. Donnelly has said he’ll vote no on Kavanaugh.

But Sen. Donnelly is in one of the toughest reelection fights this year—and we know his opponent, a right-wing candidate who’ll march in line with Senators McConnell and Grassley and Donald Trump—will attack him for this vote. That’s why I’m asking:

Can MoveOn members around the country help in getting Joe’s back? – READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

“The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I’m going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust?” he continued. “Who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?” – READ MORE