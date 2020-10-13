Kamala Harris Says Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Threatens Right To Vote

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris said Monday that nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court would imperil the right to vote.

Harris spoke virtually to those gathered at Barrett’s confirmation hearings Monday on Capitol Hill, condemning the gathering during the coronavirus pandemic and warning that confirming Barrett to the Supreme Court would undue Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy.

“The United States Supreme Court is often the last refuge for equal justice when our constitutional rights are being violated,” Harris said Monday. “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg devoted her life to fighting for equal justice and she defended the Constitution. She advocated for human rights and equality. She stood up for the rights of women, she protected workers, she fought for the rights for consumers against big corporations, she supported LGBTQ rights and she did so much more.”

“But now her legacy and the rights she fought so hard to protect are in jeopardy,” Harris continued. “By replacing justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with someone who will undo her legacy, President Trump is attempting to roll back for decades to come.”

Harris warned Americans that “equal justice under law is at stake” with this nomination.

“Our voting rights are at stake,” Harris said. “Workers rights are at stake. Consumer rights are at stake. The right to a safe and legal abortion is at stake. And holding corporations accountable is at stake. And again, there is so much more.”

“So, Mr. Chairman, I do believe this hearing is a clear attempt to jam through a Supreme Court nominee who will take health care away from millions of people during a deadly pandemic that has already killed more than 214,000 Americans,” Harris said. “I believe we must listen to our constituents and protect their access to health care and wait to confirm a new Supreme Court justice until after Americans decide who they want in the White House.”