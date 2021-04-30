Kamala Harris Promises $300 Million In Aid To Central America To Solve Migrant Crisis

In a meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Vice President Kamala Harris, who was put in charge of handling the Biden administration’s immigration crisis last month, pledged $310 million in aid to the “Golden Triangle” of Central American countries in order to address the “root causes” of illegal immigration over United States’ southern border.

The money, Harris’s office said, will go to solve the issue of “food insecurity” that the administration claims is instrumental in driving migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras to join “migrant caravans” that travel together, through Mexico, to the American border. Members of these migrant caravans often try to seek asylum, which triggers involvement from the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency, which must process each asylum seeker and assign them an immigration court hearing date.

“In light of the dire situation and acute suffering faced by millions of people in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, Vice President Harris announced an additional $310 million in U.S. government support for humanitarian relief and to address food insecurity,” according to a statement from Harris’s office.

“Of the $310 million, $255 million will go toward humanitarian relief while $55 million will address food insecurity in the region,” the New York Post added.

In addition, the United States is pledging to help Guatemala train its border patrol and improve how the country cares for migrants who are sent back or return of their own volition, according to Politico. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --